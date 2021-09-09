N

There was a meeting.

They had an agenda.

N

It was time to talk

about loving a man

N

in the supermarket,

how that might

N

affect sales of

imported candy

N

and levels of light

in the produce.

N

It was the best meeting

they’d ever had.

N

Everyone wanted it

to last forever, like

N

it had seemed April

was going to last year

N

or was it the year

before that. People

N

at the meeting had

a lot in common.

N

Not only were they

all employed by

N

the same company,

but also most of them

N

drove to the meeting

in a car, sometimes

N

the same car, so

there was barely

N

a meter between them.

They could all vote

N

and they could all hold forth

on the beauty and danger

N

of poisonous berries.

It was a perfect meeting.

N

They each had one blue eye

and two green ones.