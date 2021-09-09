N
There was a meeting.
They had an agenda.
It was time to talk
about loving a man
in the supermarket,
how that might
affect sales of
imported candy
and levels of light
in the produce.
It was the best meeting
they’d ever had.
Everyone wanted it
to last forever, like
it had seemed April
was going to last year
or was it the year
before that. People
at the meeting had
a lot in common.
Not only were they
all employed by
the same company,
but also most of them
drove to the meeting
in a car, sometimes
the same car, so
there was barely
a meter between them.
They could all vote
and they could all hold forth
on the beauty and danger
of poisonous berries.
It was a perfect meeting.
They each had one blue eye
and two green ones.
