Oh, but I could mourn you all day long,

the sky, a spool of undyed wool

only you’d know what to make of.

You once believed the moon pitch black,

a flashlight pointed at refracting coal.

You were a child, and I will never

have a child with you, that wasted

tenderness where might have lived a world.

On earth, it will matter little that we met,

our days like rivers at the mouth

of a sea so cold, so quiet, so blue.