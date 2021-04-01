I’m telling

you a place of

purple rocks

stretching to

the sunset…I’m

telling you

eyes like a

pharaoh’s…I’m

telling you huge

bouquets of flowers

drooling in cheap

rooms…I’m

telling you

betrayal is the law.

Learn the rhythm

of betrayal, a

jetty stretching

to eternity,

purple and orange

sky. Learn

the children

on the rocks,

the product

of betrayal,

the body of

a pharaoh, limbs

of grey and purple

dust. Limbs

that crumble under

systems designed

to blast children

into dust. You

can’t know who

I pray to.

You don’t

know where

I go, my

trap doors.

You don’t know

who loves me,

who makes me

a queen. You can’t

see the place

I am, so you

hate me. I

plunge into

the water;

I dive for

the truth;

I don’t look

back. I don’t

stop until

I turn to

dust darkening

the cheeks

of a pharaoh

bathing in gold.