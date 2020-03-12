Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle.
ACROSS
1 Invest a bit of money in trade for wetland (5)
4 Prize in the direction of Harding? (4,5)
9 Conditions color political reporter (1,1,5)
10 Turtle missing quiet landscape (7)
11 clue in is It messed sure this up (4,5)
12 Jobs ultimately provide checks in a recession (5)
13 DeLillo pursues commercial extra (3-2)
14 ”Be there now!” is the inversion of a small cliché? (8)
17 It cuts vegetable with speed (8)
19 Apple turnover for a guy with a famous razor? (5)
22 Review quote about Allah’s last set of moral principles (5)
24 Corrupt individual protects leader of Thessaloníki with $1,000 (2,3,4)
26 On reflection, bail on nachos, eating dessert (7)
27 Rejoiced in time amid retro, sumptuous surroundings… (7)
28 …ear breakup of conspicuous two-day trip (9)
29 Animal gusto died (5)
DOWN
1 Work one million into promise for beach attire (8)
2 Confident fool, terribly rude (7)
3 Articulate expert overseeing novice, at first a lightweight (9)
4 Initially, trombone and bassoon, e.g., put in a corner (5)
5 Mass meeting supports tuna salad, of course (9)
6 Measures those in pain, it’s said (5)
7 In the morning, a true catastrophe for dilettante (7)
8 ”Jeopardy!” ranged all over the place (6)
14 Customization of rear gasket (9)
15 Imperfectly reproduce an operation (9)
16 Asner and McMahon holding Sheeran south of Manitoba within a military unit (8)
18 Improve final probability when Washington is cut out (7)
20 Spooner’s martial art: making a drink (4,3)
21 Mutant clover that gets attached (6)
23 Sing beginning and end of cover, with nothing on (5)
25 Council site with start of temporary lease (5)