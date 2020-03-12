Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Ad Policy Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Invest a bit of money in trade for wetland (5)

4 Prize in the direction of Harding? (4,5)

9 Conditions color political reporter (1,1,5)

10 Turtle missing quiet landscape (7)

11 clue in is It messed sure this up (4,5) Current Issue View our current issue

12 Jobs ultimately provide checks in a recession (5)

13 DeLillo pursues commercial extra (3-2)

14 ”Be there now!” is the inversion of a small cliché? (8)

17 It cuts vegetable with speed (8)

19 Apple turnover for a guy with a famous razor? (5)

22 Review quote about Allah’s last set of moral principles (5)

24 Corrupt individual protects leader of Thessaloníki with $1,000 (2,3,4)

26 On reflection, bail on nachos, eating dessert (7)

27 Rejoiced in time amid retro, sumptuous surroundings… (7)

28 …ear breakup of conspicuous two-day trip (9)

29 Animal gusto died (5)

DOWN

1 Work one million into promise for beach attire (8)

2 Confident fool, terribly rude (7)

3 Articulate expert overseeing novice, at first a lightweight (9)

4 Initially, trombone and bassoon, e.g., put in a corner (5)

5 Mass meeting supports tuna salad, of course (9)

6 Measures those in pain, it’s said (5)

7 In the morning, a true catastrophe for dilettante (7)

8 ”Jeopardy!” ranged all over the place (6)

14 Customization of rear gasket (9)

15 Imperfectly reproduce an operation (9)

16 Asner and McMahon holding Sheeran south of Manitoba within a military unit (8)

18 Improve final probability when Washington is cut out (7)

20 Spooner’s martial art: making a drink (4,3)

21 Mutant clover that gets attached (6)

23 Sing beginning and end of cover, with nothing on (5)

25 Council site with start of temporary lease (5)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3526





