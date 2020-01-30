Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

6 Cure something you’d want to beat with a club (7)

7 Alloy could be auctioned off, only more so? (6)

9 Bush and Fleischer introducing explosive statement about military conflict (3,2,4)

10 Software engineer’s fish, only more so? (5)

13 Officer telephoned, only more so? (6)

13 Engineer barges in to obtain positional knowledge (8)

15 Application of occasionally furrowed features, only more so? (7)

17 A rector abused God (7)

18 Luggage overturned in Euripides (Act I, usually) (8)

19 Exhausts our group, beginning to eat (have dinner) (4,2)

22 Root for a famous Argentinean, only more so? (5)

23 Tech company doesn’t conclude, “I’m unable to get a job seeker” (9)

26 Captain of part of a sailboat, only more so? (6)

27 College figure backed learning method that includes animation art (7)

DOWN

1 Drink to exist, only more so? (4)

2 False lashes in drag (6)

3 Youngster found in County Kerry (4)

4 How you might order a Lyft, perhaps, when engulfed by endless change (1,2,5)

5 Raised net and racket—it is something that might affect a tennis player (10)

6 Building’s pull, only more so? (5)

7 Deviant clones guarding against the source of your financial health (8)

8 Schoolroom item’s times, only more so? (6)

12 Free marketeer with a rebellion brewing (10)

14 Outdoor atmosphere: Blonde gets hers messed up (5,3)

15 One’s ABCs, reconsidered! (6)

16 Sue and I try terribly to swallow a bit of chicken stock, e.g. (8)

20 Shooter’s cut, only more so? (6)

21 Pan cat, perhaps, only more so? (5)

24 Landing is irrational, only more so? (4)

25 Alternately, tax rates for painting, etc. (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3524

ACROSS 1 [V/a] IS A 3 anag. 10 SA + USAGE 11 REF + UTES 12 TITLER (anag.) + OLE 13 CH(OK)E 14 DETA(C)H (rev.) 16 R(ESON)ANT (ones anag.) 18 KOLN + ID + RE 19 HYP[e] + HEN 22 PA + PAL 23 C(OLLEC)TOR (rev.) 25 anag. 26 S + EVENT + H 27 STA(B)LEMATE 28 F + OWL (&lit.)

DOWN 1 VI(SIT)ED 2 STUN + T 4 LIE + LOW 5 TARGE (anag.) + TED 6 anag. 7 O(STEOP)ATH (poets rev.) 8 anag. 9 TA + KEACH + ILL(P)ILL 15 TOLL + PLAZA 17 PROC (rev.) + LAIM (anag.) 18 KO + PECKS 20 NAR(W + H)AL 21 AL(L)SET (Tesla rev.) 24 hidden