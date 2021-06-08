When the British invaded Tibet in 1904, the Tibetan rulers fled,

and waited from a distance for the river to turn blue.

It is not clear what they did with their time. The victors

were meticulous in their notes about the land they sought

to strip. They observed, as though they were first

to discover, how dryness dulls leaves. The only wet thing

being water, even there, no great beauty. Tibet,

the correspondent Perceval Landon wrote, was undiscovered

land or the last country to be discovered by the civilized world.1

Noting the night-sky’s fury spilling, staining, from where

the army camped upon a tongue of land, the empire’s scribe

related it was fitting that the English, faithful servants

of progress had taken up the task. The diary of the conqueror

is transparent, the pure white remains referent. Oaks grow

here, though in a chastened way. A lone bird in the air,

rock, lichen, feathery stunted juniper. A curious place.

—

The men were shocked to see English stock

growing in five pots outside a house. Flowers recorded

and named, the sameness of native, nameless. Covered in dust

its people, arriving or leaving, the same. Men and women

the same; dusty, formless. Two-legged hills, squatting river

beds, water as foolish about its path as the people. Covered

in dazzling sunshine, dust, statues of scowling Buddhas

stared morosely in every home. An unprofitable selfishness

condemns hermits to caves, they produce nothing but prayers,

the scribe wrote. Prayers around necks, prayers crusting lips.

For medicine Tibetans ate superstition requiring neither research

nor cleanliness: dragon’s blood, powdered lizards, dry yellow

dust, particles and scrapings from a cup, bits of paper with prayers

in pills. Dead, Tibetans were cut in pieces and left for vultures. Loam,

as fertile as the Darling Downs.

—

The scribe notes that the Tibetan housewife throws a stone better

than her European counterpart. Despite her grimy face,

despite the baby in her arms, despite the turquoise crown,

despite looking like winter stone. Perhaps he was thinking

of a particular woman at home recalled against a cloudless,

blue sky. It was not the usual kind of fighting. The straight lines

of a barren landscape, the excessive friendliness of the dust,

and sometimes, the people viewed in words. The scribe

in the army shows how empires write stories. Stripes on hillside

prove respite from the monotony of sameness: the umber of clefts,

rude red willows, here and there sullen maroon swaddling men in robes.

Same view on the other side of the river or valley. Here and there,

crumbling houses, here and there thistles straddling rocks.

The heaviness of the lungs, here and there, a light. References

to hills, references to maps, references to birds and rocks. Hardship,

all necessary. All records necessary for it is from behind boulders

that hiding Tibetans spring like they are only just entering

their own story. The day’s work is recorded in counting the dead

and the wounded. A lark. A spider dizzy in the frost.

—

1 Perceval Langdon. Lhasa: An Account of the Country and People of Central Tibet and of the progress of the mission sent there by the English government in the year 1903-4. Hurst & Blackett, 1905