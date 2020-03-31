you’re a little too good at speaking on my behalf

at the holiday dinner I sit between you

my mother, her husband, reproduction

everywhere and wonder why we pass

or do we pass? for what? lumpen, wifeish

I know when they ask now tell us

what’s been going on at work they can’t listen.

only men have jobs. why do I care. even though

we agreed on this tactic in the car on the way there

or after we fucked in the bed my sister grew up in

next door to a brass headboard I leaned against

as a child and had bad dreams about touching myself

or being touched as I came, it still feels horrible.

I love to talk

I really love to talk

I like to appear as a person