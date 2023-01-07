When my father calls, I tell him

the damage, how the bricks—

so many of them now

in the street—lie prostrate,

faithful to the earth again.

How Ida darkened the sky,

throwing light at our feet

like doubloons

until she swept the city

beneath her eye—trapping us

like the tree limb

that fell through the window

into the kitchen. He pines,

I know he’ll take this

as a sign. Now in L.A.,

he says “Look at God!”

like a man spared. I want

to say, look—you are gray,

the world is drowning,

& I am afraid. Can’t you see

these ruins? Your mistakes?

Instead I say, “I love you”

& notice the dawn’s first light

breaks, rising in such innocence.

This is the real madness

with a hurricane, the next day

the sun comes out like a parent,

like nothing ever happened.