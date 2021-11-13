Alone I spirit myself away

looking at the many flowers

born on the balcony,

certainly not thanks to me,

the gardener was the wind.

They skin me with precision,

their beauty sinks in

with the same noble knife

used by the missing.

I remember your laughter

whirling all around

when I confessed

that flowers frighten me.

Mine is a young pain,

it’ll take patience,

waiting as the bird

at the edge of a field

just barely sown.

I loved you with a human love, like

taking off one’s clothes at night and

putting them back on in the morning.

Now in these boundless days

I write you an invisible letter

to tell you there’s a wonderful path

a pearl that goes rolling fast

down a tree-lined avenue

towing lightness with it,

towing wakefulness.

I see the world

through your transparency,

I see its awful charms,

always faking itself opaque

then once again awake,

I see how we are hurt

by the lightness in this world.

Today the dead resemble the living

they don’t call they don’t miss me,

they dissipate into their lives

without wishing me close by.

(Translated by Brian Robert Moore)