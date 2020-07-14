The astronaut told us

he didn’t look out the window

for eight and a half minutes

as the rocket launched him

beyond our atmosphere.

Terrifying things happened—

ground vanished, boosters

exploded, day became

night—and he did not look.

He was focusing,

he said, on his job.

He was up there

a long time. He learned

to sleep suspended. He learned

how the sunrise looks

when you watch it every morning

from the soft dark mouth

of space. Many things,

he told us, were different

than he’d once expected.

There’s no space ice cream,

he said. That’s a big hoax.

His vision blurred.

His body became a study:

blood, appetite, cognitive function.

He took many pictures.

All of them were beautiful.

None of them showed

what it was like to float.

When the astronaut returned

to earth, more tests were run.

Scientists discovered that

seven percent of his genes

had changed in space.

He left the planet

as himself. He came back

as himself, rearranged.