Strewn across the floors their toys and things, a video cassette the dad

had written “We used to have more of these” on,

the kitchen in a state of high party, boxed cakes half eaten, cannoli

and rows and rows of drinks were pastries brimming with cream

along the broken ramparts of the countertops, we noticed blue carpet

but hardwood elsewhere, no choice had been right

the house abandoned in haste if in triumph or terror, just

abandoned, a family photo on the wall when the twins were babies

dad diminutive and round, pale as batter, mom had great bones and a vanity

he subsidized while the babies grew through that disorder into us

and as we toured the house accepting slowly even this we can’t afford

I’d love to steal the plants but how to get them home

the towering ficus and an actual tree I can’t name and others

they lived at least on a larger scale, they reached for things, these half-wits