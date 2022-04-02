There is smoke in the air

when I go pick them.

I go despite panic, also because

inside I’ll make chutney.

For an hour or so, I unlatch them.

It is late fall. They will not ripen.

Firm pale green skins,

fine-coated in ash.

Our fire season goes all autumn now,

though today’s fire is not

yet near to us.

But the green tomatoes: I love their pale lobes.

Tonight, god-willing,

we will fry some with cornmeal & fish.

Inside the air purifier whirs:

I will boil them with molasses & raisin.

Jar them for friends & the winter.

Disaster, we say, meaning bad star.

These are good green stars,

this is also their season.

Mask on, I bend & bend to the vine:

I bend & salvage what I can.