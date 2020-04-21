Reportless Subjects, to the Quick / Continual addressed—

—Emily Dickinson

if what etches into your eyes leaves a small canyon in its trough

is there the chattering speech

I don’t think it’s enough to say images seen the still Aleppo pine needles

a tarp billowing at the lower winds are a weather how long could you look

in the foreground at a wet child who isn’t you

the two bits of peeling white light she tossed into us feel like a skein

a weight water falling down your back in the bath a salted

silver-edged negative pressing you to the steady light impulse

neither of us will absorb winking in it all the while by its known waves

the state’s cargo planes keep from folding into our street

having lost a few peoples running in superfluity the sky behaves itself

over bamboo that grows here wild or bedded with river stones hauled

come to rest their smoothing ends but not the infinitive daughter

gone to run away with water as one of her rhymes