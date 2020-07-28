Rocks are notched

with sea limpets, and the pockets

limpets leave once they’ve sealed

into the rock and know

themselves most inside it,

shell swelling,

softening the stone.

You can sketch

their home-scar

with your thumb, the X

the body can’t stop

returning to, little mollusk

driven by the seas then

sealing again to the same

known. My glorious wife and I joke

about home, grooves

in the rock we land in

again and again. I am from the soothing

of PF Chang’s,

the shoe stores in the mall, the lit waves

of others exchanging money

for calm. Before that, my people

are from fear: my great-

grandfather left,

hidden in a wagon of straw. He crossed

the ocean early, just before

he couldn’t. I am from fear.

I steer

clear of harm if I can, wear an extra

sweater and don’t let

my ankles buckle. Oh beloved, I will try

to be bold. The body longs

backward and forward, backward and forward.