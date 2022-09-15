I didn’t know who you were, and then you died.

I went searching for your poems online

devouring one after another then reading

your Twitter feed backwards, your voice getting

younger and younger, and that’s where I found

the last pair of sneakers you ever bought: all-black

AirMax 90s. I have a black pair, too,

and a pair that are pink and teal. I don’t wear

either of them enough, and that’s one problem

with loving sneakers. The more you obsess over

them, the more you buy, and the less you wear

each pair. In college my friend Arshad told me

that every year you add to your life, the shorter

each one is in relation to the total, the significance

of each day diminishing as you collect them.

Goddamn, I said, but kept wanting days

to be over so I could get to the next one.

If I had found your poems just a few months earlier

I could have emailed you. You asked people

to do that. You’d worked in a casino

and said you’d teach them the right way to play

blackjack. We could have talked about cards and then

shoes and then basketball. We would have gotten

to poems eventually, or we wouldn’t have.

There’s nothing new about poems, and no one

knows the right way to write them. Now

I’m watching a craft talk you gave about the body—

how we feel it before we know it’s failing—

and that’s what it is about sneakers, isn’t it?

They’re part of the body, but they come off.