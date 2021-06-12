Bet you thought there was no such thing

as too kind. I can’t write it into this poem

without admitting kindness is a synonym

for “too close” when its nectared syllables

sap these prison walls. O Kindness,

lotus flowering muddy waters, I can’t

call on your greening nature, your bloom

that fruits into song, into breath, in

a place rotting under unnatural light,

where a staff member who’s friendly

toward inmates is slurred a “murder groupie,”

asked if they’ve hugged their thug today,

where they are disciplined for embracing

the blues out of an inmate, compassioning the self

back into the self. I remember

when humanness lived inside

me like a community garden, every visitor

welcome & nourished in their coming & going,

all those bright hues—

but my body has become a border.

I’ve let knapweed root

& wrangle what no longer will grow.