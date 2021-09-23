N

a golden shovel

My mother wakes early

to go to church. Dawn

redux. Her áo dài is Virgin Mary blue.

Her hair is still long, reflecting light.

A border control officer filters

through her documents, preparing to send her through

to their new home destination. The

casting call goes out in the meantime: Paid extras needed for jungle

defoliation scene. Apocalypse Now and

Hearts of Darkness play across

the screen of my mother’s face. I glimpse a flicker, a

flare, then the sudden foul

odor of napalm & oil in the swamp.

N

––––––––––––

N

In the opening scene, a

man showers. The mist

rises & clings

to the blue tarp, temporary walls to

maintain the privacy of the

100 refugees at the Jose Fabella Center. Trees

flank the main road. This

stay could

last forever, or it could be

a stopgap before the

repatriation of our protagonist—back to the jungle

where he would have spent a decade of

his 30s into 40s, being tortured in a

reeducation camp, lucky to not be one of 3.9 million

dead. He scrubs off his 12 years

as a soldier, a long 6 months ago.

N

––––––––––––

N

Dissolve. Our

protagonists in a small boat at sea. View

of my mother’s pallid face. The camera moves

to the sea, as the boat drifts closer

toward land in the distance. Through

starlight, then dawn light, the

journey begins its 8th day. Mist

burns off. Cut to my mother tilting

a canteen toward her lips. She drinks down

seasickness. Cut to

Sê, visibly pregnant, clinging to the

edge as the boat lurches over a wave. Cut to my father cooking cháo cá over a tepid

fire, then, my mother unloading a mouthful of bile into the water.