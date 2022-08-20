I love to see you sat there

pregnant with promise

& nobody’s business:

be bodacious if you feel like it.

be camouflaged, if not.

some might say you should be louder, bolder, tall.

uppercase & camera-ready. but little b, you’re weary,

aren’t you, of being counted in the wrong kinds of ways.

besides, haven’t you been capital forever? haven’t you

been asterisked for far too long? no longer,

or not since, or not enough, some might think

& let them think it, but as for me, little b

I’ll be blunt now:

I like the way you lay low

the way you stay low

& keep shooting.