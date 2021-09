N

Take, get, catch—

catch the lining of

soft tissue, catch it

and grow. Gives us:

think it up, imagine.

Gives us: you get

what you get. Take

it again, receive—

seize, grab hold,

welcome, draw into

the fold, the hold.

Offer it up, recover

what was stolen. Re-

ceiver is what you

are now, recipient.

Here it comes again:

what if she wonders

why you didn’t come?

When her hair caught

the brush you stood

over her, untangled it

strand by strand, held

one hand at the root

so it wouldn’t hurt.