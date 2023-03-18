Alex, any time, and at a moment’s notice

you should give me the number

I ask for. Unlock my phone, my money

Somebody fucking stole my Gucci scarf

And tell mom my son is not her child

Sister, bring them into the light.

Alex, it’s morning, come into the light

Know I write just like you, you notice?

My father still owes me, when I was a child

He’s on my side now, he’s got my number

connect with him, will you, get me that Louis scarf

Remember? The last time I saw you, that money.

Biden Harris Biden Harris, your father owes me money

He doubled down now his pockets light

I’ma get this Gucci scarf, you too, you the Louis scarf

Go get my portion, put your father on notice

Tell him call me at this number

Don’t talk to me like I’m a child

Alex, talk to mom, stay away from my child

She wants custody, and court costs, I need money

And talk to his mom, do you have her new number?

Sister, I need you to come and shed light

Fuck an order of protection, I just got the notice

His birthday is coming, it’s winter, he needs his scarf

You belong to the family, go get yourself that scarf

clarify to mom my child is not her child

Listen, your older brother’s put you on notice

My artwork on your shoulder, that’s money

Get in tune, know I can help shed light

Fix a three way call with your father, answer my number

Alex, I don’t want to hinder you calling my number

But listen, I found it beautiful to unravel my scarf

I’m proud, to love you, you now in the light

Unlock protection, reunion my child

It’s not all illegal what I do for money

tell the streets I give two weeks’ notice

Outside it’s light and no one answers this number

Please show some sign or give notice, at least send a scarf

and one for my child, what’s care without money?