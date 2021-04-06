Black ass is obvious
at 2:00AM on Geddes Avenue. Should I blame
N
my thighs, sheering denim to skin
windows? Or these cornbread-
N
cultivated hips Clifton passed on to me
that seem much broader on back roads
N
void of streetlights? Either way, I’m wading the pitch
black of November 9, 2016. Satisfied frat boys
N
walking Geddes the opposite way
spot the Baartman in my stride and toss this
N
muffled drunken greeting to
skew me:Hey, girl…Hey, girl…Hate won!
N
and so I wave my most vocal finger, keeping on toward the
university bus stop. The joy of those boys—its color, its
N
god—moves me to a cystic anger, the sort of crying that
licks and bends the perforated edge of ancestry. But once I’m home
N
I plan on steeping oolong, waxing my shins,
commencing the second season of Girlfriends, then
N
dozing off. I’ll wake up
Thursday, hush post-election coverage
N
with fits of Boyz II Men and vacuuming,
phone some old undergrad friends that understand all too
N
well my need to vodka evenings
to a curt and drastic end. Then I’ll
N
doze again. Probably wake and write at
the Starbucks on State, a booth by
N
the lav. A novelist beside me translating war will ask,
What’s the word for “patrie” in English?I’ll doze
N
and wake like this for two whole calendars—sun up then down
like a father’s last pushups. Finally a Master in
N
Public Health, I’ll choose tobacco
lobbying in some swollen metro like The
N
District. In a Foggy Bottom loft nearby a
two-story Whole Foods, I’ll sleep alone until open
N
mic on the ungentrified side of U
Street. A beautician born & trained in Orlando
N
will spit a piece about America’s kitchen,
its nappyheaded dream, a recipe of kinks. The mic
N
will give a shrill feedback. The audience will unravel
its blouse of hums. And pillow-talking that night, the two of us
N
unclothed, our breath a blessèd mess of sours, she’ll
recount her hardest client—
N
five cornrows, sowed on the scalp of her own
nephew, found wan and black blue at the foot
of a juke box.But whenever we fuck,
N
tummy to spine, visceral
as a handshake, no Omar
N
Mateens or Michiganders will taunt
us. Only buckwheat pillows will frizz
N
my resilient head, a head that works
N
all week addicting this nation. En route
to Capital Hill, I’ll rehearse persuasion
N
in my Porsche visor mirror. Congressmen
of Carolinian constituencies will be no match
N
for my deep V necks and code-
switching. I’ll put District 7 of Illinois
N
in a tongue-cancer spin, make sure a bill
saving Iowans from secondhand gets trashed
N
in Ways and Means. And then I’ll elope—
some lowkey ceremony zip codes away
N
to swerve my father’s phobic
riffles. At the alter without a coin, wifey
N
will flip a Svedka cap for newborns to raid
one of us with wee-hour vomits and kegels. But
N
our eventual pact is mutual: Each of us should carry.
N
Yet five embryo transfers, eager bouts of
quinoa, and some Hot Pilates poses later, still
N
motherhood will fight
to fail me. When Erykah Badu says
N
sisters, put your hands on your
wombs, 6% of U.S. women touch a wound. But
N
I’ll grow proud of my hourglass permanence, watching
my wife abandon hers.Nicotine will keep
N
my ego hectic. I’ll skew Texan policy on cessation
meds, watch whole boroughs lose their tongues
N
to cheap chew. Five calendars,
five shitty appraisals(“Courtney lacks gravitas”)
N
then Kindergarten will be up (weren’t our babies breastfed &
N
babyfat just yesterday?) For elementary, I’ll prefer
the Montessori route since
N
I wish nothing
N
for my three sons but pleated chinos and argyle
socks. My wife will wish Ta-Nehisi quotes and Anacostia
N
charter schools, but I’ll kindly remind my all too “down
with the black-brown” babygirl that we can’t feed this family
N
with drawers of fisted fro picks. For my sons, I’ll need
N
the lavish luxuries my city rearing stripped
me of: Prius liftbacks, a leopard tortoise,
N
unnecessary international travels. For my middle kid’s
N
bass recital in Rome, I’ll tell himDon’t forget
the coda. Try gelato. Toss three nickels
N
in the Trevi! When my eldest son turns
fourteen it’ll be Spain, no reason (I’ll work my wallet off
N
for these kids to have no reasons.)Is Cascamorras this month? See
some flamenco if you can.
N
N
But then will come the winter of 2031: Usain Bolt
N
will slow to a limp, Eddie Murphy will quit kidding, and my youngest will
knife his dreadlocks to the carpet when his high school’s
N
Thespian Club nicknames him “Whoopi.” With all this masculine
melodrama, I’ll ask my wife where in the world
N
she wants to sleep for a week. Her answer will levitate me:Wherever
my nephew couldn’t.So a timeshare villa
N
in Nairobi it is. We’ll hike slopes
for beginners, gorge on tender
N
slivers of Nyama Choma. The kids will trek
an elephant orphanage, track dung throughout
N
the rental. I’ll try Tusker beer, finger
through a city bus seat pocket and find
N
a pamphlet for Shanty Town Tours I’ll use
to wrap up a worn-out wad of Trident.But when news
N
comes to hotel reception that red meat
has finally killed my father, our family will fly
N
to his chosen kingdom of sleep:
N
N
N
New Orleans, the farthest city north in Africa.
N
N
N
French Quarter will drag around that
same Linus blanket of humidity. Café Du
N
Monde will flaunt its typical
congestion of touristy whites, while Jackson
N
Square exhales its usual fat
taupe fog of sage. If you
N
cut a hand through the smoke like
capoeira, the blessing ends right
N
there, a Freddie Gray or abortion sort
of fracture. By noon, I’ll face
N
Lake Pontchartrain for recommendations on
being a semi-orphaned dyke and
N
breast-stroking through the mourning. MAC will
have dropped a new lipstick, “Hooded Kidz,” and
N
I’ll swipe it throughout the cemetery
tours, feeling indented, taking “act of god”
N
quite personally. On Bourbon Street, sazerac and rain
will hug powdered sugar to streetcar tracks and
N
a ripe weeping will have lodged in my neck: Did I really
N
misjudge my father? Could his militancy have won
anything—the popular vote, three
N
tricks in spades, my upmost harm? At Carousel Bar
swilling pilsner remedies, I’ll somewhat pray
N
to be him—his apathy, dick, and all. Pseudo
N
mortician again, my wife will gel
his afro straight as paisley sheets, back
N
to that vintage conk dapper, that Ellington at
the Cotton, that Malcolm before the X. God,
N
what a father I could’ve been—dapper, erect,
fulfilling my end of our pact.
N
N
N
After that, half a calendar,
N
a totaled Porsche (I’ll yawn off
at the wheel), some pet tortoise deaths, some
N
progressive legislation and
like teens ridding a pantry of sky high
N
fructose, some hardheaded lessons:
N
I. Hysterectomy:This won’t be the first time I consider
N
that no human on earth
was ever asked if they wanted to be
N
before crowing out a Black woman’s legs.
N
II. Infidelity:Irish diplomat. Admirer
N
of my wigs and “articulateness.” To him, I am a wishy-washy
lesbian waiting for the right dick
N
to make me somebody. In a hotel jacuzzi, Percocet-
emboldened, he’ll goSista, wet your hair!
N
Call me Jefferson.But I’ll recommit
to my wife, mop biweekly, build a new
N
Plexiglas terrarium, vacuum on Wednesdays. And
while vacuuming the kids’ rooms, I’ll read text messages
N
about my kids sleeping with white kids.Am I a mirror?
N
Boys, we’re from Antebellum
cotton and Pig Laws. Don’t you act
brand new.I’ll retrieve
N
Newports from knifed slits in Adidas tongues, Camel
Blues from cardboard applicators (Where the hell y’all
N
getting these tampons from?) I’ll be a perpetual Ted Talk
N
tasked with studded belts and backhands, the palm’s
sullied lectures. I’ll fund carpools to track meets,
N
chartreuse hoodies to lessen our
neighborhood’s suspicion, outrageous taper
N
fades, badminton rackets, SAT fees. In hindsight it seems
I’ll raise too many Black boys with breath to protect
at once.
N
N
N
But I’ll do it so well. And eventually I’ll unpack
N
N
N
floor lamps and shower totes at universities I did not attend, each
opposite the Mighty Midwest where both sleet and white
N
fraternities grow an ill-fit logic. Half-grown sons
N
will return home on Thanksgiving. My eldest will have joined
a slam team. Over supper, he’ll
N
quote his winning piece:…America,
take credit: you made the beast who made
the bullet. Made her rich and
farsighted…
N
N
N
My middle boy will have aced his Visual Thinking course
N
with a statuette of Scylla I made from
wicks and bobby pins. It’s supposed to
N
mean that beauty ignites or
N
that beauty is about holding still enough
to be used.
N
My youngest son, the poly-sci major,
will have written his first term paper:
N
“The current rise in tobacco sales and, consequently,
lung cancer among middle-aged Black
men can be linked to the period of political unrest
between 2017 and 2021”
N
N
N
which will earn him an 80% for imperfect MLA. So I’ll resurrect the St. Martin’s,
confronting marginalia I made all those moons and presidents ago. Back
N
at the table, I’ll make this quick:
N
In print citations, the author’s last name
precedes the first. If
N
more than one author exists (no phenomenon is
birthed on an island) you list the first author “last name /
N
first name” and any subsequent author takes
the standard “first name / last name” ordering. But
N
if a source is unpublished, say it’s overheard speech
crucial to include, that citation might read:
N
N
N
Anonymous. “Hey, girl…Hey, girl…Hate Won!” University of Michigan Central Campus Transit Center. 9. Nov. 2016.
N
N
N
My son’s new dreadlocks will sweep our
tablecloth into a wrinkle. He’ll barely
N
acknowledge my guidance, but will nod to avoid
the nagging. A scattering noise will erupt
N
from the bookshelf terrarium behind us. Glancing
back, we’ll catch our pet tortoise reenacting a whirlpool? Pirouetting?
N
Chasing her tail? I’ll gesture to the scene:Look! Think
N
of citation as tracing sources attached
to the ass of your own argument.I’ll be too amused by
N
the image to mention debates of merit between
print and online sources. The distinction is historical revolution
N
vs history,suidae to boar,or scorn
against discretion, the familiar choice in
N
Ann Arbor, where 20 some years ago on that
transit ride home I hummed
N
Boris Gardiner, recited Frost though I
clearly needed Hughes, got home and rather
N
than drinking tea or waxing, counted
bumps in the stucco and dozed off
N
in the middle of prayer. I had spent twelve minutes
appealing to a god without hearing, a god I commissioned
N
to play an available father. But father god’s phone stayed on a
N
no-vibrate silence. I rang and
no good god. No god to undo those ballots in the
N
godless heartland. And yes, there was a word for
patrie in my language.It was fatherland.
Black ass is obvious