Black ass is obvious

at 2:00AM on Geddes Avenue. Should I blame

N

my thighs, sheering denim to skin

windows? Or these cornbread-

N

cultivated hips Clifton passed on to me

that seem much broader on back roads

N

void of streetlights? Either way, I’m wading the pitch

black of November 9, 2016. Satisfied frat boys

N

walking Geddes the opposite way

spot the Baartman in my stride and toss this

N

muffled drunken greeting to

skew me:Hey, girl…Hey, girl…Hate won!

N

and so I wave my most vocal finger, keeping on toward the

university bus stop. The joy of those boys—its color, its

N

god—moves me to a cystic anger, the sort of crying that

licks and bends the perforated edge of ancestry. But once I’m home

N

I plan on steeping oolong, waxing my shins,

commencing the second season of Girlfriends, then

N

dozing off. I’ll wake up

Thursday, hush post-election coverage

N

with fits of Boyz II Men and vacuuming,

phone some old undergrad friends that understand all too

N

well my need to vodka evenings

to a curt and drastic end. Then I’ll

N

doze again. Probably wake and write at

the Starbucks on State, a booth by

N

the lav. A novelist beside me translating war will ask,

What’s the word for “patrie” in English?I’ll doze

N

and wake like this for two whole calendars—sun up then down

like a father’s last pushups. Finally a Master in

N

Public Health, I’ll choose tobacco

lobbying in some swollen metro like The

N

District. In a Foggy Bottom loft nearby a

two-story Whole Foods, I’ll sleep alone until open

N

mic on the ungentrified side of U

Street. A beautician born & trained in Orlando

N

will spit a piece about America’s kitchen,

its nappyheaded dream, a recipe of kinks. The mic

N

will give a shrill feedback. The audience will unravel

its blouse of hums. And pillow-talking that night, the two of us

N

unclothed, our breath a blessèd mess of sours, she’ll

recount her hardest client—

N

five cornrows, sowed on the scalp of her own

nephew, found wan and black blue at the foot

of a juke box.But whenever we fuck,

N

tummy to spine, visceral

as a handshake, no Omar

N

Mateens or Michiganders will taunt

us. Only buckwheat pillows will frizz

N

my resilient head, a head that works

N

all week addicting this nation. En route

to Capital Hill, I’ll rehearse persuasion

N

in my Porsche visor mirror. Congressmen

of Carolinian constituencies will be no match

N

for my deep V necks and code-

switching. I’ll put District 7 of Illinois

N

in a tongue-cancer spin, make sure a bill

saving Iowans from secondhand gets trashed

N

in Ways and Means. And then I’ll elope—

some lowkey ceremony zip codes away

N

to swerve my father’s phobic

riffles. At the alter without a coin, wifey

N

will flip a Svedka cap for newborns to raid

one of us with wee-hour vomits and kegels. But

N

our eventual pact is mutual: Each of us should carry.

N

Yet five embryo transfers, eager bouts of

quinoa, and some Hot Pilates poses later, still

N

motherhood will fight

to fail me. When Erykah Badu says

N

sisters, put your hands on your

wombs, 6% of U.S. women touch a wound. But

N

I’ll grow proud of my hourglass permanence, watching

my wife abandon hers.Nicotine will keep

N

my ego hectic. I’ll skew Texan policy on cessation

meds, watch whole boroughs lose their tongues

N

to cheap chew. Five calendars,

five shitty appraisals(“Courtney lacks gravitas”)

N

then Kindergarten will be up (weren’t our babies breastfed &

N

babyfat just yesterday?) For elementary, I’ll prefer

the Montessori route since

N

I wish nothing

N

for my three sons but pleated chinos and argyle

socks. My wife will wish Ta-Nehisi quotes and Anacostia

N

charter schools, but I’ll kindly remind my all too “down

with the black-brown” babygirl that we can’t feed this family

N

with drawers of fisted fro picks. For my sons, I’ll need

N

the lavish luxuries my city rearing stripped

me of: Prius liftbacks, a leopard tortoise,

N

unnecessary international travels. For my middle kid’s

N

bass recital in Rome, I’ll tell himDon’t forget

the coda. Try gelato. Toss three nickels

N

in the Trevi! When my eldest son turns

fourteen it’ll be Spain, no reason (I’ll work my wallet off

N

for these kids to have no reasons.)Is Cascamorras this month? See

some flamenco if you can.

N

N

But then will come the winter of 2031: Usain Bolt

N

will slow to a limp, Eddie Murphy will quit kidding, and my youngest will

knife his dreadlocks to the carpet when his high school’s

N

Thespian Club nicknames him “Whoopi.” With all this masculine

melodrama, I’ll ask my wife where in the world

N

she wants to sleep for a week. Her answer will levitate me:Wherever

my nephew couldn’t.So a timeshare villa

N

in Nairobi it is. We’ll hike slopes

for beginners, gorge on tender

N

slivers of Nyama Choma. The kids will trek

an elephant orphanage, track dung throughout

N

the rental. I’ll try Tusker beer, finger

through a city bus seat pocket and find

N

a pamphlet for Shanty Town Tours I’ll use

to wrap up a worn-out wad of Trident.But when news

N

comes to hotel reception that red meat

has finally killed my father, our family will fly

N

to his chosen kingdom of sleep:

N

N

N

New Orleans, the farthest city north in Africa.

N

N

N

French Quarter will drag around that

same Linus blanket of humidity. Café Du

N

Monde will flaunt its typical

congestion of touristy whites, while Jackson

N

Square exhales its usual fat

taupe fog of sage. If you

N

cut a hand through the smoke like

capoeira, the blessing ends right

N

there, a Freddie Gray or abortion sort

of fracture. By noon, I’ll face

N

Lake Pontchartrain for recommendations on

being a semi-orphaned dyke and

N

breast-stroking through the mourning. MAC will

have dropped a new lipstick, “Hooded Kidz,” and

N

I’ll swipe it throughout the cemetery

tours, feeling indented, taking “act of god”

N

quite personally. On Bourbon Street, sazerac and rain

will hug powdered sugar to streetcar tracks and

N

a ripe weeping will have lodged in my neck: Did I really

N

misjudge my father? Could his militancy have won

anything—the popular vote, three

N

tricks in spades, my upmost harm? At Carousel Bar

swilling pilsner remedies, I’ll somewhat pray

N

to be him—his apathy, dick, and all. Pseudo

N

mortician again, my wife will gel

his afro straight as paisley sheets, back

N

to that vintage conk dapper, that Ellington at

the Cotton, that Malcolm before the X. God,

N

what a father I could’ve been—dapper, erect,

fulfilling my end of our pact.

N

N

N

After that, half a calendar,

N

a totaled Porsche (I’ll yawn off

at the wheel), some pet tortoise deaths, some

N

progressive legislation and

like teens ridding a pantry of sky high

N

fructose, some hardheaded lessons:

N

I. Hysterectomy:This won’t be the first time I consider

N

that no human on earth

was ever asked if they wanted to be

N

before crowing out a Black woman’s legs.

N

II. Infidelity:Irish diplomat. Admirer

N

of my wigs and “articulateness.” To him, I am a wishy-washy

lesbian waiting for the right dick

N

to make me somebody. In a hotel jacuzzi, Percocet-

emboldened, he’ll goSista, wet your hair!

N

Call me Jefferson.But I’ll recommit

to my wife, mop biweekly, build a new

N

Plexiglas terrarium, vacuum on Wednesdays. And

while vacuuming the kids’ rooms, I’ll read text messages

N

about my kids sleeping with white kids.Am I a mirror?

N

Boys, we’re from Antebellum

cotton and Pig Laws. Don’t you act

brand new.I’ll retrieve

N

Newports from knifed slits in Adidas tongues, Camel

Blues from cardboard applicators (Where the hell y’all

N

getting these tampons from?) I’ll be a perpetual Ted Talk

N

tasked with studded belts and backhands, the palm’s

sullied lectures. I’ll fund carpools to track meets,

N

chartreuse hoodies to lessen our

neighborhood’s suspicion, outrageous taper

N

fades, badminton rackets, SAT fees. In hindsight it seems

I’ll raise too many Black boys with breath to protect

at once.

N

N

N

But I’ll do it so well. And eventually I’ll unpack

N

N

N

floor lamps and shower totes at universities I did not attend, each

opposite the Mighty Midwest where both sleet and white

N

fraternities grow an ill-fit logic. Half-grown sons

N

will return home on Thanksgiving. My eldest will have joined

a slam team. Over supper, he’ll

N

quote his winning piece:…America,

take credit: you made the beast who made

the bullet. Made her rich and

farsighted…

N

N

N

My middle boy will have aced his Visual Thinking course

N

with a statuette of Scylla I made from

wicks and bobby pins. It’s supposed to

N

mean that beauty ignites or

N

that beauty is about holding still enough

to be used.

N

My youngest son, the poly-sci major,

will have written his first term paper:

N

“The current rise in tobacco sales and, consequently,

lung cancer among middle-aged Black

men can be linked to the period of political unrest

between 2017 and 2021”

N

N

N

which will earn him an 80% for imperfect MLA. So I’ll resurrect the St. Martin’s,

confronting marginalia I made all those moons and presidents ago. Back

N

at the table, I’ll make this quick:

N

In print citations, the author’s last name

precedes the first. If

N

more than one author exists (no phenomenon is

birthed on an island) you list the first author “last name /

N

first name” and any subsequent author takes

the standard “first name / last name” ordering. But

N

if a source is unpublished, say it’s overheard speech

crucial to include, that citation might read:

N

N

N

Anonymous. “Hey, girl…Hey, girl…Hate Won!” University of Michigan Central Campus Transit Center. 9. Nov. 2016.

N

N

N

My son’s new dreadlocks will sweep our

tablecloth into a wrinkle. He’ll barely

N

acknowledge my guidance, but will nod to avoid

the nagging. A scattering noise will erupt

N

from the bookshelf terrarium behind us. Glancing

back, we’ll catch our pet tortoise reenacting a whirlpool? Pirouetting?

N

Chasing her tail? I’ll gesture to the scene:Look! Think

N

of citation as tracing sources attached

to the ass of your own argument.I’ll be too amused by

N

the image to mention debates of merit between

print and online sources. The distinction is historical revolution

N

vs history,suidae to boar,or scorn

against discretion, the familiar choice in

N

Ann Arbor, where 20 some years ago on that

transit ride home I hummed

N

Boris Gardiner, recited Frost though I

clearly needed Hughes, got home and rather

N

than drinking tea or waxing, counted

bumps in the stucco and dozed off

N

in the middle of prayer. I had spent twelve minutes

appealing to a god without hearing, a god I commissioned

N

to play an available father. But father god’s phone stayed on a

N

no-vibrate silence. I rang and

no good god. No god to undo those ballots in the

N

godless heartland. And yes, there was a word for

patrie in my language.It was fatherland.