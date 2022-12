Am I indulgent

Yes

As snow

Indulges

In capacity

Endeavors

To be sexless

Fails

And sticks

To everything

/

If I am

Indulgent tell

Me how

To put this

Impulse down

Back in its

Box

Like snow

Surveils

The hemisphere

Sees us naked

Melts in its

Embarrassment

\

I am indulgent

Yet

Recompense

Of mind

Or so they say

Like snow

Is not a choice