It starts with the sweetest

contaminant masks: hound’s-tooth,

hummingbirds & hibiscus. The tagline:

Breathe us in on Instagram. It starts

with Instagram, the masks modeled

near skateboards and gold-light

palmettos. It starts with a sister’s

call from the car: all these trees

down from last night! In the backseat

the kids holler-sing. The weatherman

looks surprised by the tornado in Baltimore.

In Stanhope. In Bucks County, PA.

Strange days, folks. It starts with a gone

jetty. Gone campsite. Gone silo. It starts

with did you see. With still? again?

It starts with I could swear it wasn’t always.

It starts and keeps starting.

With a sidebar headline and a bummer

of a vacation week—no ocean this year,

sorry, kids. But let’s not make it

worse with worry. We’ll play more

mini-golf. We’ll still have a good time.