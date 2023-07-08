17 Days After Mastectomy & Axillary Dissection of Lymph Nodes: A Love Poem

We think we let the world in—

how oxidation slowly turns the avocado

dimple by lovely dimple

from green to brown to black; O oxygen

how you react to polyphenols, how

enzymes love us too much, too wanting

wringing with desire, slick & wet & biochemical

so we must breathe in the soot & we must

exhale our own toxins; the way of any living

thing is to live, they say; what if all the theys

are wrong? what if the living never came

easy in the first place? what if I keep

removing pieces of you: shuck of appendix,

shuck of gallbladder, shuck of knee, now,

shuck of breast, shuck of nodes? cenotes

of us: carved from our tissues, our fluid-filled ____;

where we must & always swim—but we were wrong.

We world, wholly; planet of flesh, ripening.

Let wind, let sun consume; fruit of us

to elements; let’s engulf & gulp in remembering

w/holes: the whole world claws & thunders inside

these vessels, this lymphatic system to make us

immune—as if, as if—immune to what? Parts of us

let go into stars beyond this planet: call these petri-

dish bound, call these cancer evictions; what I know

of never returning: a star before super nova senses

the future rupture: premonition echoes: transform.