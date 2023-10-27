Politics / Those Who Say “a Cease-Fire Won’t Work” Are Wrong. Here’s Why. There are four arguments people often make to support Israel’s bombing campaign, and all of them are hollow.

Edmontonians hold a one-hour silent candlelight vigil outside Town Hall, braving -1° C temperatures, to call for peace and an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Middle East. (Photo by Artur Widak / Getty Images)

Since Hamas attacked Southern Israel on October 7 and the Israeli government retaliated with a bombing campaign on Gaza, there have been growing calls across the globe for a cease-fire. Tens of millions of people—from protesters to human rights groups led by OxFam, to Amnesty International, Hollywood celebrities, and the majority of voters in both parties—have coalesced around a simple demand for Israel to stop its indiscriminate slaughter in Gaza. Obviously, this demand is the lowest of low floors. Calling for an end to the blockade, siege, and apartheid are of great import, but these issues cannot be addressed without, at least, giving the Palestinians in Gaza peace to bury their dead.

Recognizing the potential PR disaster among their domestic base in supporting what very well may be an ethnic cleansing campaign, if not a genocide, liberal electeds backing Israel’s incessant siege of Gaza have centered around four main talking points to deflect criticism from those who are demanding that their nominally progressive leaders end the bloodshed and call for a cease-fire. After all, polls show that 80 percent of Democrats now support a cease-fire, although over 90 percent of Democrats in Congress are not pushing for one. And the square has to be circled. The four talking points, and holes in their subsequent arguments, look like this:

1. “Biden has no control over what Israel does.” or “Biden is doing all he can to prevent civilian deaths.”

Over the past few days, partisan messaging hacks have claimed that if Biden—and by extension Democrats in Congress—called for a cease-fire, it would serve no functional purpose. Israel is going to do what it’s going to do regardless, these pundits claim, and thus the most effective way to “rein in” Israel and “reduce atrocities” is to “change things from the inside,” and stand by their side with respect to public comments and military, financial, and logistical support, but, “behind the scenes,” “push” Israel to reduce its aggregate number of war crimes.

This argument strains credulity for a number of reasons, the first being that this is a carbon copy of the playbook Democrats used to back Saudi war crimes in Yemen for years. (Trump, of course, also backed Saudi war crimes 100 percent, but because his brand was nakedly evil, there was no elaborate theater of “deep concern.”) The idea that the United States cannot meaningfully impact Israel’s decisions while it supplies it with tens of billions of dollars a year in cutting-edge weapons, logistical support, and money, as well as protection at the UN, is absurd on its face. If one doesn’t believe this, they can simply ask Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, who told The Times of Israel last week when asked about letting in humanitarian aid to Gaza, “The Americans insisted and we are not in a place where we can refuse them. We rely on them for planes and military equipment. What are we supposed to do? Tell them no?”

Even if one accepts the premise that the US doesn’t have unilateral control, the totality of its support for Israel—and a lack of that support’s impact on other “Western democracies”—would make the president’s publicly calling for a cease-fire almost certainly dispositive on Israel reducing its violent ambitions. It would radically alter the dynamic, which everyone knows on an intuitive level, but it’s important to maintain the fiction that the US is a passive observer to take the air out of the growing movement for a cease-fire.

The corollary to this is the idea that Biden, by maintaining public support, can somehow engage in harm reduction “behind the scenes.” This is mostly idealist claptrap that liberals are reverse engineering to make themselves feel better, wishcasting that one cannot possibly prove or disprove. Like President Nixon’s secret plan to win the Vietnam war, it’s a strategy of reducing civilian harm that’s entirely opaque and has no functional meaning. And no stakeholders in the affairs of Palestinians—from human rights groups, to peace activists, to the Palestinians themselves—are satisfied with this tortured formation of supposed positive influence. There’s no Palestinian organization that is calling for the continued bombing of Gaza while Biden, in theory, chides Netanyahu to “tone it down” behind the scenes. Many claimed that the delay of the ground invasion was due to Biden’s super-secret humanitarian lobbying, but as The New York Times made clear Wednesday, the delay had more to do with the fact that the Pentagon needed more time to prepare for regional war. This fact alone should make it clear that this is convenient sophistry: a made-up thing partisan messaging organs are settling on because it maintains the status quo of bombing while allowing them to sleep at night.

2. “Israel has a right to defend itself.”

This mindless cliché is the go-to posture for those who wish to wave away the mounting Palestinian body count and sirens going off about a potential genocide without the messiness of having to justify the specifics of what they’re defending. On its surface, it sounds both anodyne and sensible: Clearly a country has a “right to defend itself.” We are expected to accept this truism and move on.

But wait a second. What is entailed by said country’s theory of “defense” and its political and legal relationship to the population with whom it is going to war? In the abstract, most people would agree that any county has “a right to defend itself.” But Israel is an occupying military power on land that, under international law, isn’t its land. What’s happening in Gaza right now is not a traditional war in any meaningful sense. Israel’s pummeling of a civilian population counts as “defending itself” only under the most Bronze Age moral logic of collective punishment.