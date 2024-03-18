Poems / March 18, 2024

Sentencing

Àkpà Árinzèchukwu

I stand outside
because I cannot go inside.

My mum has run out of love to give me.
If I desire so much to be purple

I could as well plant my own flowers.
Look at me outshining my country:

I didn’t kill a moth because it startled me.
I took it to a city of flowers,

wished upon its wings,
set them up against the wind,

from where my answers would soon come.
Before a begrudged audience,

I admitted am not a good man. I am selfish.
I have my father’s dentition, his regalia of shame.

Neither cheesing nor sadness can save me.
I smile, & the people who love me

are disappointed. How is it a dead man,
instead of laying still in his sleep, still

chooses to haunt us with his mistake?
They look at me, & it is not them who hurt.

It is the vase I filled with my love, hoping it
was everything my hibiscus needed to thrive.

I did not start a war I knew would be lost.
I took my kitten to the vet, read it the 1st Amendment.

I did not send a man to the moon to masturbate.
Bet, I dug my father out of his grave to mock him.

I did not evade tax.
I drank with a politician.

I poisoned myself to get rid of my father.
I am not a good man.

I’d sell my country for crumbs
if I ever had to protest for anything.

I am not a good man.
I sent a man to the moon in prose,

denied him in poetry. If I sent my father
flowers right in time for father’s day,

would they grow to obscure his memory of me,
or would their fragrance extinguish what is dead,

& set me free? I am a good man.
I made a man die for me, on the moon.

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read. It takes a dedicated team to publish timely, deeply researched pieces like this one. For over 150 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and democracy. Today, in a time of media austerity, articles like the one you just read are vital ways to speak truth to power and cover issues that are often overlooked by the mainstream media.

This month, we are calling on those who value us to support our Spring Fundraising Campaign and make the work we do possible. The Nation is not beholden to advertisers or corporate owners—we answer only to you, our readers.

Can you help us reach our $20,000 goal this month? Donate today to ensure we can continue to publish journalism on the most important issues of the day, from climate change and abortion access to the Supreme Court and the peace movement. The Nation can help you make sense of this moment, and much more.

Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Àkpà Árinzèchukwu is a 2023 Oxbelly Writing Retreat Fellow, a winner of the 2021 Poetry Archive Worldview Prize, a Best of the Net nominee, Pushcart, and Geoffrey Dearmer Prize, shortlisted for the FT/Bodley Head Prize, and a finalist for the 2020 Black Warrior Review Fiction Prize, his works appear in Kenyon Review, Adda, Transition, Black Warrior Review, Prairie Schooner, The Rumpus, Poetry Review, and elsewhere. He is the curator of Muqabalal, a bilingual conversation series, co-host of Muqabalal’s Poem a Day in Translation, and the Church of Poetry.

More from The Nation

FIFA president Gianni Infantino at podium

Palestine Shows Up for FIFA. FIFA Turns Its Back on Palestine. Palestine Shows Up for FIFA. FIFA Turns Its Back on Palestine.

FIFA has chosen to say nothing while Israel massacres Palestinian soccer players, coaches, and sports officials.

Dave Zirin

British and Israeli Jews protest outside the residence of the Israeli ambassador on October 20, 2023, in London, England.

Has London Really Become a “No-Go Zone” for Jews? Has London Really Become a “No-Go Zone” for Jews?

While antisemitism in the UK has certainly risen since October 7, politicians and newspapers are deliberately inflaming sensationalist narratives for a repressive agenda.

Ben Reiff

Former US president Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign event on January 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev., ahead of the state's Republican presidential caucuses.

The True Threat of Donald Trump’s “Bloodbath” Speech The True Threat of Donald Trump’s “Bloodbath” Speech

Deplatforming the former president hasn’t worked, so America needs to rediscover his depravity.

Jeet Heer

An American flag above the Washington Monument is seen split nearly in two in June 2018.

The Looming Imperial Crisis That Could Topple American Hegemony The Looming Imperial Crisis That Could Topple American Hegemony

Washington now finds itself facing three complex global crises, each demanding its undivided attention.

Alfred McCoy

Navalny in Florence

Navalny in Florence Navalny in Florence

Ponte Santa Trinita.

OppArt / Steve Brodner

Chutzpah Ball Soup

Chutzpah Ball Soup Chutzpah Ball Soup

Red lines.

The Greater Quiet / Steve Brodner