Sentencing
I stand outside
because I cannot go inside.
My mum has run out of love to give me.
If I desire so much to be purple
I could as well plant my own flowers.
Look at me outshining my country:
I didn’t kill a moth because it startled me.
I took it to a city of flowers,
wished upon its wings,
set them up against the wind,
from where my answers would soon come.
Before a begrudged audience,
I admitted am not a good man. I am selfish.
I have my father’s dentition, his regalia of shame.
Neither cheesing nor sadness can save me.
I smile, & the people who love me
are disappointed. How is it a dead man,
instead of laying still in his sleep, still
chooses to haunt us with his mistake?
They look at me, & it is not them who hurt.
It is the vase I filled with my love, hoping it
was everything my hibiscus needed to thrive.
I did not start a war I knew would be lost.
I took my kitten to the vet, read it the 1st Amendment.
I did not send a man to the moon to masturbate.
Bet, I dug my father out of his grave to mock him.
I did not evade tax.
I drank with a politician.
I poisoned myself to get rid of my father.
I am not a good man.
I’d sell my country for crumbs
if I ever had to protest for anything.
I am not a good man.
I sent a man to the moon in prose,
denied him in poetry. If I sent my father
flowers right in time for father’s day,
would they grow to obscure his memory of me,
or would their fragrance extinguish what is dead,
& set me free? I am a good man.
I made a man die for me, on the moon.
Thank you for reading The Nation!
We hope you enjoyed the story you just read. It takes a dedicated team to publish timely, deeply researched pieces like this one. For over 150 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and democracy. Today, in a time of media austerity, articles like the one you just read are vital ways to speak truth to power and cover issues that are often overlooked by the mainstream media.
This month, we are calling on those who value us to support our Spring Fundraising Campaign and make the work we do possible. The Nation is not beholden to advertisers or corporate owners—we answer only to you, our readers.
Can you help us reach our $20,000 goal this month? Donate today to ensure we can continue to publish journalism on the most important issues of the day, from climate change and abortion access to the Supreme Court and the peace movement. The Nation can help you make sense of this moment, and much more.
Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.