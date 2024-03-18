Poems / Sentencing

I stand outside

because I cannot go inside.

My mum has run out of love to give me.

If I desire so much to be purple

I could as well plant my own flowers.

Look at me outshining my country:

I didn’t kill a moth because it startled me.

I took it to a city of flowers,

wished upon its wings,

set them up against the wind,

from where my answers would soon come.

Before a begrudged audience,

I admitted am not a good man. I am selfish.

I have my father’s dentition, his regalia of shame.

Neither cheesing nor sadness can save me.

I smile, & the people who love me

are disappointed. How is it a dead man,

instead of laying still in his sleep, still

chooses to haunt us with his mistake?

They look at me, & it is not them who hurt.

It is the vase I filled with my love, hoping it

was everything my hibiscus needed to thrive.

I did not start a war I knew would be lost.

I took my kitten to the vet, read it the 1st Amendment.

I did not send a man to the moon to masturbate.

Bet, I dug my father out of his grave to mock him.

I did not evade tax.

I drank with a politician.

I poisoned myself to get rid of my father.

I am not a good man.

I’d sell my country for crumbs

if I ever had to protest for anything.

I am not a good man.

I sent a man to the moon in prose,

denied him in poetry. If I sent my father

flowers right in time for father’s day,

would they grow to obscure his memory of me,

or would their fragrance extinguish what is dead,

& set me free? I am a good man.

I made a man die for me, on the moon.