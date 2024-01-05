This Week / January 5, 2024
Know Your Enemy
Don Yuan.
Don Yuan.
His number came up.
January 6, 2021, never ended. We can halt it this year. If we don’t, we may never.
The president’s foreign policy is mired in a deeply retrograde and one-sided view of Israel.
The West Coast’s major cities are overrun with empty office space—all while the homeless population keeps growing.
The grim legacy of January 6 lives on in today’s Republican Party.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, as they exist in education, are failing, because they emphasize personal feelings over the need to collectively organize.