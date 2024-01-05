This Week / January 5, 2024

Know Your Enemy

Don Yuan.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

More from The Nation

Orange Jumpsuit

Orange Jumpsuit Orange Jumpsuit

His number came up.

OppArt / McClain Moore

The crowd at a rally for Joe Biden, then running for president, in Detroit, Michigan, in 2020.

Welcome to 2024, the Year We Stop Trump’s Rolling Insurrection Welcome to 2024, the Year We Stop Trump’s Rolling Insurrection

January 6, 2021, never ended. We can halt it this year. If we don’t, we may never.

Joan Walsh

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) hugs Joe Biden upon the US president’s arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on October 18, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

Why Is Biden Risking a New Regional War in the Middle East? Why Is Biden Risking a New Regional War in the Middle East?

The president’s foreign policy is mired in a deeply retrograde and one-sided view of Israel.

Jeet Heer

San Francisco's Office Vacancy Rate At Record High

California’s Urban “Doom Loop” California’s Urban “Doom Loop”

The West Coast’s major cities are overrun with empty office space—all while the homeless population keeps growing.

Sasha Abramsky

Capitol building breach

The Insurrection Is Far From Over The Insurrection Is Far From Over

The grim legacy of January 6 lives on in today’s Republican Party.

Chris Lehmann

A truck carrying a sign calling the president of Harvard a disgrace drives around Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on December 12, 2023.

How DEI Programs and Liberal Politics Are Failing Gaza How DEI Programs and Liberal Politics Are Failing Gaza

Diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, as they exist in education, are failing, because they emphasize personal feelings over the need to collectively organize.

Dave Zirin