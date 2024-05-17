Q&A / May 17, 2024

WATCH LIVE: The Election After Gaza

A conversation considering the ethical and strategic questions of voting amid Israel’s US-backed war on Gaza.

The Nation Events
(Jewish Currents)

On Sunday, May 19, 2024, join Jewish Currents for an urgent conversation about the ethical and strategic questions around voting in an election cycle taking place in the midst of Israel’s US-backed war on Gaza. From the broad support for the uncommitted movement, to calls to “vote blue no matter who” in order to “preserve American democracy,” navigating the electoral landscape at this moment presents unprecedented challenges, opportunities, and risks—as well as profound questions of political obligation and personal principles. Together they’ll explore these questions with leading thinkers and activists, including:

  • Mehdi Hasan: former host on MSNBC, Guardian US columnist, editor-in-chief of Zeteo
  • Waleed Shahid: former spokesperson and communications director for Justice Democrats, member of The Nation‘s editorial board
  • Masha Gessen: staff writer at The New Yorker, author of books including “Surviving Autocracy” and “The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia”
  • Layla Elabed: organizer of the Uncommitted National Movement, campaign manager for Listen 2 MI
  • Peter Beinart: editor-at-large for Jewish Currents, MSNBC political commentator, and a fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace

Watch the livestream:

