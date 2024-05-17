WATCH LIVE: The Election After Gaza
A conversation considering the ethical and strategic questions of voting amid Israel’s US-backed war on Gaza.
On Sunday, May 19, 2024, join Jewish Currents for an urgent conversation about the ethical and strategic questions around voting in an election cycle taking place in the midst of Israel’s US-backed war on Gaza. From the broad support for the uncommitted movement, to calls to “vote blue no matter who” in order to “preserve American democracy,” navigating the electoral landscape at this moment presents unprecedented challenges, opportunities, and risks—as well as profound questions of political obligation and personal principles. Together they’ll explore these questions with leading thinkers and activists, including:
- Mehdi Hasan: former host on MSNBC, Guardian US columnist, editor-in-chief of Zeteo
- Waleed Shahid: former spokesperson and communications director for Justice Democrats, member of The Nation‘s editorial board
- Masha Gessen: staff writer at The New Yorker, author of books including “Surviving Autocracy” and “The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia”
- Layla Elabed: organizer of the Uncommitted National Movement, campaign manager for Listen 2 MI
- Peter Beinart: editor-at-large for Jewish Currents, MSNBC political commentator, and a fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace
Watch the livestream:
Thank you for reading The Nation!
We hope you enjoyed the story you just read, just one of the many incisive, deeply reported articles we publish daily. Now more than ever, we need fearless journalism that moves the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media.
Donate right now and help us hold the powerful accountable, shine a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug, and build a more just and equitable future.
For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and moral clarity. As a reader-supported publication, we are not beholden to the whims of advertisers or a corporate owner. But it does take financial resources to report on stories that may take weeks or months to investigate, thoroughly edit and fact-check articles, and get our stories to readers like you.
Donate today and stand with us for a better future. Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.
Thank you for your generosity.