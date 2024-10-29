Deadline Poet / October 29, 2024

Climate Change

Calvin Trillin
A neighborhood in North Tampa flooded by Milton's storm surge.
A neighborhood in North Tampa flooded by Milton's storm surge.

Yes, Asheville’s devastated by a storm.
And Phoenix? Hot enough to kill some folks.
Extreme events must make it hard to say
That climate change is nothing but a hoax.
Or do they?

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

