This Week / April 5, 2024

Bombs, Bathos and Beyond

Hogwash.

Steve Brodner

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read. It’s just one of many examples of incisive, deeply-reported journalism we publish—journalism that shifts the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media. For nearly 160 years, The Nation has spoken truth to power and shone a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug.

In a critical election year as well as a time of media austerity, independent journalism needs your continued support. The best way to do this is with a recurring donation. This month, we are asking readers like you who value truth and democracy to step up and support The Nation with a monthly contribution. We call these monthly donors Sustainers, a small but mighty group of supporters who ensure our team of writers, editors, and fact-checkers have the resources they need to report on breaking news, investigative feature stories that often take weeks or months to report, and much more.

There’s a lot to talk about in the coming months, from the presidential election and Supreme Court battles to the fight for bodily autonomy. We’ll cover all these issues and more, but this is only made possible with support from sustaining donors. Donate today—any amount you can spare each month is appreciated, even just the price of a cup of coffee.

The Nation does now bow to the interests of a corporate owner or advertisers—we answer only to readers like you who make our work possible. Set up a recurring donation today and ensure we can continue to hold the powerful accountable.

Thank you for your generosity.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Simrand Thind holds a “Leave It Blank” flyer outside of Masjid Al-Abidin on March 29, 2024 in the Queens Borough of New York City.

More than Half a Million Democratic Voters Have Told Biden: Save Gaza! More than Half a Million Democratic Voters Have Told Biden: Save Gaza!

The campaign to use "uncommitted" primary votes to send a message to Biden has won two dozen delegates, and it keeps growing.

John Nichols

Esteury Ruiz playing baseball

Oakland Has Two New Baseball Heroes—And a Billionaire Owner Ruining Everything Oakland Has Two New Baseball Heroes—And a Billionaire Owner Ruining Everything

Outfielders Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker stood with their fans against a planned move to Las Vegas. They were punished, and the owner is pulling the team from Oakland early.

Stephen Breyer Wants Us All Just to Get Along—Like Supreme Court Justices

Stephen Breyer Wants Us All Just to Get Along—Like Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer Wants Us All Just to Get Along—Like Supreme Court Justices

The former justice is calling on Americans to emulate the civility of Supreme Court justices, never mind the extreme harm some of those justices are doing.

Elie Mystal

Walk the Wall

Walk the Wall Walk the Wall

Sneakers and mural art on the Separation Wall, Bethlehem, West Bank, Palestine.

OppArt / Wei Chao

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for a cease-fire in Gaza during a protest as part of the “People's White House Ceasefire Now Iftar” outside the White House on April 2, 2024, in Washington, DC.

What It Takes to Break Joe Biden’s Zionist Bubble What It Takes to Break Joe Biden’s Zionist Bubble

The president’s rigid ideological commitment has led him to shut out government dissenters—and his own voters.

Jeet Heer

Women's March Rally Ahead Of Roe V. Wade Anniversary

Republican Overreach on Abortion Could Be the Party’s Downfall in November Republican Overreach on Abortion Could Be the Party’s Downfall in November

In key swing states, ballot measures protecting reproductive rights may drive turnout in favor of Democrats.

Left Coast / Sasha Abramsky