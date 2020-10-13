By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies. For more information, visit our Privacy Policy
Log In
UNCOUNTED, a Memorial for People Killed by Law Enforcement Officers
UNCOUNTED, a Memorial for People Killed by Law Enforcement Officers
Countless men, women, and children have been killed at the hands of US law enforcement officers. Breonna Taylor was murdered by Louisville police on March 13, 2020, and recently her killers walked away from their crime essentially without punishment. Justice failed her. The country failed her.