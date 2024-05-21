Threads of Solidarity

According to the UN, as of April 30, there have been a total of 34,622 fatalities recorded in Gaza, including 7,797 children, 4,959 women, 1,924 elderly, and 10,006 men.

Honey Goudard
Honey GoudardBorn in Miami, Honey Goudard is an antisocial socialist who loves creating sewn art that changes the perception of traditional cross stitch. Her pieces are often colorful and controversial, combining the tradition of counted cross stitch with revolutionary statements.  She currently lives in St. Petersburg, Fla.


