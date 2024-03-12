The USA Dropped 266 Million Bombs During the “Secret War” in Laos

80 million pieces of unexploded ordnance continue to kill and injure people all around the country. Photos taken at The Cooperative Orthotic and Prosthetic Enterprise (COPE) Center, in Vientiane.

Andrea Arroyo
Andrea Arroyo is co–art director of Opp-Art. She is an award-winning artist working in fine art, site-specific installation, public art and illustration.


