The Human Cost of Drought

The current climate crisis is severely affecting access to fresh water, resulting in deadly consequences for vulnerable communities around the world.

Andrea Arroyo
Andrea Arroyo Andrea Arroyo is co–art director of Opp-Art. She is an award-winning artist working in fine art, site-specific installation, public art and illustration. Her work is published widely (including in The New Yorker and The New York Times) and is exhibited internationally. She is the creator of “Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the US Election.” Her 3-venue exhibition “Art as Solidarity” presented by The Hispanic Society Museum, The Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum and The United Palace in Manhattan is on view through July 31, 2022. Her new book: “ImagiNATIONS: Art As Solidarity” was published by NowWhat Media.


