The Face of Courage and Dignity

Gisèle Pelicot is a survivor of a horrific mass rape case in France. Fifty men were convicted, including her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, who received a 20-year sentence.

Andrea Arroyo
Shame must change sides. “I’ve decided not to be ashamed; I’ve done nothing wrong,” she said. “They are the ones who must be ashamed.” Her courage has reignited the #MeToo movement around the world.

Andrea Arroyo Andrea Arroyo is co–art director of Opp-Art. She is an award-winning artist working in fine art, site-specific installation, public art and illustration. Her work is published widely (including in The New Yorker and The New York Times) and is exhibited internationally. She is the creator of “Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the US Election.” Her 3-venue exhibition “Art as Solidarity” presented by The Hispanic Society Museum, The Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum and The United Palace in Manhattan is on view through July 31, 2022. Her new book: “ImagiNATIONS: Art As Solidarity” was published by NowWhat Media.


