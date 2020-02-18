You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Last week the Trump administration once again took extreme action to advance its anti-immigrant agenda. On Thursday, the Pentagon informed lawmakers of its plan to divert $3.8 billion intended for military equipment to the construction of the border wall; on Friday, Customs and Border Control confirmed that the agency is deploying law enforcement tactical units from the border to sanctuary cities across the country. It’s crucial that we keep building up our defenses against this dangerous escalation of the Trump administration’s attack on immigrants. Ad Policy

This week’s Take Action Now gives you ways to put pressure on our elected officials to stand up for immigrant justice, support candidates who will fight for immigrants rights, and support immigrants confronting detention and legal issues.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

In the midst of an unprecedented refugee crisis, the Trump Administration has said that it will resettle only 18,000 refugees in 2020, the lowest number since Congress created the country’s refugee resettlement program in 1980. Tell your representative to cosponsor the GRACE Act, which would establish an annual refugee admissions level of no less than 95,000, restoring admissions to historic norms. Then, check out the Migrant Justice Platform, designed by a number of grassroots groups as a blueprint for the next administration to repair the harms caused by previous administrations. Sign the coalition’s petition to 2020 presidential candidates to demand their support for these essential policies.

GOT SOME TIME?

The only way we’re going to advance a just immigration agenda is with representatives who support the rights of all people to live with dignity. Get involved with the Payback Project in their efforts to hold Republican senators in key states accountable for their votes and to build political power to replace them in November. Sign up to text-bank with Payback Project to reach voters in nine target states, then check out SwingLeft’s resources on registering voters and sign up here to see how you can help Democrats win where it matters most.

READY TO DIG IN?

Across the country, people are fighting to defend members of their community from ICE’s dangerous assaults. See how you can support these ongoing fights by checking out the current efforts of Detention Watch Network’s member organizations. Then, show ICE that we’re watching by setting up a visit at a detention center and check out Detention Watch Network’s resources on visitation. Then, get in touch with the National Immigrant Justice Legal Center to figure out how you can support immigrants with legal issues.