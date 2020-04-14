You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

17 million workers filed for unemployment in the last three weeks. A third of U.S. renters couldn’t pay rent for April. More than 10,000 families lined up last Thursday to wait hours for bags of beans, produce, and canned goods from the San Antonio Food Bank. People across the country are struggling and it’s crucial that we get organized to fight for a just recovery. Ad Policy

This week’s Take Action Now gives you ways to support a stimulus that prioritizes workers, demand housing justice, and get involved in the fight for equity in this moment of crisis and beyond.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

The government’s first stimulus package dedicated $500 billion to bailing out airlines and other big companies impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As lawmakers consider further stimulus measures, we need to pressure them to focus on the needs of workers. Check out the People’s Bailout principles for a just COVID-19 relief and stimulus, and tell Congress to prioritize health, save workers, and protect the democratic process as part of any further stimulus plans.

GOT SOME TIME?

Temporary eviction moratoriums and rental assistance programs across the country are set to expire long before most Americans will be able to return to work. Check out the Homes Guarantee campaign’s demands for federal housing assistance, from cancelling rent, to cash assistance, to banning utility shutoffs. Then, join the organization for organizing meetings every Thursday to learn how you can join the fight for safe, sustainable, and permanently affordable housing during the coronavirus crisis and beyond.

READY TO DIG IN?

The current crisis has highlighted inequalities that have existed long before the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed. Now’s the time to get involved with and support organizations that have long been fighting for equality. Sign onto The Poor People’s Campaign’s demands for a moral response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then register to join the organization’s online Moral March on Washington on June 20th. Connect with a local branch of the organization in your state to see how you can fight back against racism, poverty, and the war economy during this moment of crisis.