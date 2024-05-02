Snake

Snake

Snake

Mic drop.

Glenn Palmer-Smith
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read, just one of the many incisive, deeply-reported articles we publish daily. Now more than ever, we need fearless journalism that shifts the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media.

Throughout this critical election year and a time of media austerity and renewed campus activism and rising labor organizing, independent journalism that gets to the heart of the matter is more critical than ever before. Donate right now and help us hold the powerful accountable, shine a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug, and build a more just and equitable future.

For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and moral clarity. As a reader-supported publication, we are not beholden to the whims of advertisers or a corporate owner. But it does take financial resources to report on stories that may take weeks or months to properly investigate, thoroughly edit and fact-check articles, and get our stories into the hands of readers.

Donate today and stand with us for a better future. Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Thank you for your generosity.

Glenn Palmer-SmithGlenn Palmer-Smith is a designer, photographer, painter, and illustrator, working in New York. He has photographed for British Vogue, Revlon, Marie Claire, Depeche Mode, Glamour, and many other publications around the world. Today, has a studio in Harlem where creates murals among many other works.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 8:30 am

Snake

Glenn Palmer-Smith
Today 5:30 am

The Abolitionist Roots of Anti-War Encampments

Alyssa Oursler and Anna DalCortivo
Today 5:30 am

The Ukraine Aid Package Heightens the Risk of Escalation 

James Carden and Katrina vanden Heuvel
Today 5:00 am

Donald Trump Is Scared of Women Voters on Abortion

Joan Walsh
Today 5:00 am

When We Occupied Columbia in 1978, the University Didn’t Call the NYPD

D.D. Guttenplan

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith