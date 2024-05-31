Prison Violence at Green Haven Correctional Facility

Prison Violence at Green Haven Correctional Facility

Prison Violence at Green Haven Correctional Facility

Brutality out of sight… out of mind?

Hector Manuel Rodriguez
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read, just one of the many incisive, deeply reported articles we publish daily. Now more than ever, we need fearless journalism that moves the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media.

Donate right now and help us hold the powerful accountable, shine a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug, and build a more just and equitable future.

For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and moral clarity. As a reader-supported publication, we are not beholden to the whims of advertisers or a corporate owner. But it does take financial resources to report on stories that may take weeks or months to investigate, thoroughly edit and fact-check articles, and get our stories to readers like you.

Donate today and stand with us for a better future. Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Thank you for your generosity.

Hector Manuel RodriguezTwo months after turning 21, Hector Manuel Rodriguez was incarcerated for felony murder and drug possession. During his 27 years in prison, he participated in the Bard Prison Initiative and served on the steering committee of Rehabilitation Through the Arts. Upon release, he was accepted by the Yale Prison Education Initiative College-to-Career Fellowship. Today, he uses his art to advocate for higher education and art programs in prison. Find more on his website, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 8:30 am

Prison Violence at Green Haven Correctional Facility

Hector Manuel Rodriguez
Today 8:30 am

Mexico is Expected to Elect Its First Woman President

Felipe Galindo
Today 5:00 am

It Shouldn’t Matter How You Got Too Drunk to Consent

Katha Pollitt
Today 5:00 am

Trump’s “Tough Guy” Act Is Put to the Test

Sasha Abramsky
Today 5:00 am
Criminal Justice

How to Build a Homeland Security Campus

Michael Gould-Wartofsky

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith