The GOP Is Withholding Aid to Ukraine

Russia gains ground as Republicans play politics.

Emanuele Del Rosso
Emanuele Del RossoEmanuele Del Rosso is an Italian, Amsterdam-based, award-winning editorial cartoonist. He is a member of Cartoon Movement and Cartooning for Peace, and his work is published in international newspapers and magazines, such as Courrier International, Le Temps, Het Financieele Dagblad, The Japan Times, Le Monde, and others. More of his cartoons can be found on his Instagram and Twitter.


