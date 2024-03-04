Dignity and Humanity Amid the Refugee Crisis

Dignity and Humanity Amid the Refugee Crisis

Dignity and Humanity Amid the Refugee Crisis

Refugees at the Aida Palestinian Refugee Camp, West Bank, Palestine.

Wei Chao
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read. It takes a dedicated team to publish timely, deeply researched pieces like this one. For over 150 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and democracy. Today, in a time of media austerity, articles like the one you just read are vital ways to speak truth to power and cover issues that are often overlooked by the mainstream media.

This month, we are calling on those who value us to support our Spring Fundraising Campaign and make the work we do possible. The Nation is not beholden to advertisers or corporate owners—we answer only to you, our readers.

Can you help us reach our $20,000 goal this month? Donate today to ensure we can continue to publish journalism on the most important issues of the day, from climate change and abortion access to the Supreme Court and the peace movement. The Nation can help you make sense of this moment, and much more.

Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Wei ChaoWei Chao, a New York-based travel photographer, passionately explores the social justice issues in the Middle East through his lens, particularly highlighting the challenges faced by communities in Palestine.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 5:30 am

New York's Long Congressional Redistricting Nightmare Finally Comes to an End

Ross Barkan
Today 5:00 am

Billionaires Won’t Save Local News. Here’s What Will.

Dean Baker
March 1, 2024

The Supreme Court Must Be Stopped

Elie Mystal
March 1, 2024

The First Athletes to Speak Out Are the Bravest

Dave Zirin
March 1, 2024

The Nixonian “New York Times” Stonewalls on a Discredited Article About Hamas and Rape

Jeet Heer

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith