Democracy Dies in Darkness

Democracy Dies in Darkness

Democracy Dies in Darkness

The rise of authoritarian criminals threatens the world.

Sue Coe
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read. It takes a dedicated team to publish timely, deeply researched pieces like this one. For over 150 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and democracy. Today, in a time of media austerity, articles like the one you just read are vital ways to speak truth to power and cover issues that are often overlooked by the mainstream media.

This month, we are calling on those who value us to support our Spring Fundraising Campaign and make the work we do possible. The Nation is not beholden to advertisers or corporate owners—we answer only to you, our readers.

Can you help us reach our $20,000 goal this month? Donate today to ensure we can continue to publish journalism on the most important issues of the day, from climate change and abortion access to the Supreme Court and the peace movement. The Nation can help you make sense of this moment, and much more.

Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Sue CoeSue Coe is a New York artist and illustrator, and a longtime contributor to The Nation who modestly describes herself as “double parked on the highway of life.” Her books include Dead Meat (with an introduction by Alexander Cockburn) and Bully! (with Judith Brody).


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 10:45 am

The Future of College Sports Is Unionized

Dave Zirin
Today 10:33 am

California’s Primaries Bring Changes to Its Political Landscape

Sasha Abramsky
Today 10:41 am

With Every New Atrocity in Gaza, Iran Gains More Influence

Juan Cole
Today 5:00 am

Turning Trauma Into Social Change

Laura Flanders
Today 5:00 am

The True State of the Union

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith