The Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus has been a deadly disaster: The patchwork of lockdowns has failed to effectively curb the spread, the economic toll continues to climb, and amidst it all the president has tended more to his media appearances than to the needs of the people. Illustrator Steve Brodner has been drawing daily portraits of faces of those affecting and affected by these events, and each week we’ll be publishing new installments. This is the first week, and you can follow along here. Ad Policy

