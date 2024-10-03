Civil Rights Leader Antonia Pantoja

Pantoja (1922–2002), a grassroots organizer and activist for educational equity in New York City,  was the first Puerto Rican woman to receive the American Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Maria Dominguez
Maria DominguezMaria Dominguez has a BA from the School of Visual Arts. Her murals and public art include: “El Views,” a permanent commission for NYC Transit Authority, “Reclaim” mural for UPROSE in Brooklyn, and “Sendero Verde” mural in East Harlem, NYC. Her well-exhibited work has been awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts, NYS Council for the Arts, and NY Foundation for the Arts, and she has served on numerous art panels. Dominguez was the Education Director for El Museo del Barrio, which published “Sofi and the Magical Musical Mural,” a children’s book modeled after one of her murals.


