Abortion on the Ballot

Abortion on the Ballot

Abortion on the Ballot

Some states are considering giving putting the question of reproductve rights to voters in the November elections.

Judy Polstra
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read, just one of the many incisive, deeply-reported articles we publish daily. Now more than ever, we need fearless journalism that shifts the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media.

Throughout this critical election year and a time of media austerity and renewed campus activism and rising labor organizing, independent journalism that gets to the heart of the matter is more critical than ever before. Donate right now and help us hold the powerful accountable, shine a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug, and build a more just and equitable future.

For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and moral clarity. As a reader-supported publication, we are not beholden to the whims of advertisers or a corporate owner. But it does take financial resources to report on stories that may take weeks or months to properly investigate, thoroughly edit and fact-check articles, and get our stories into the hands of readers.

Donate today and stand with us for a better future. Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Thank you for your generosity.

Judy PolstraJudy Polstra is a multidisciplinary artist based in Florida. Her embroiders on vintage garments and fabrics focus on women’s issues.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 11:13 am

Joe Biden Should Pardon Marilyn Mosby

Elie Mystal
Today 10:50 am
Armed Conflicts

Students Are Rejecting the Country’s Culture of Death

Norman Solomon
Today 8:30 am

Abortion on the Ballot

Judy Polstra
Today 5:30 am

The Media Keeps Asking the Wrong Questions About Biden and the “Uncommitted” Vote

Phyllis Bennis
Today 5:00 am

In Nepal’s Mustang Region, Climate “Loss and Damage” Puts the Survival of a Tibetan Community in Question

Wen Stephenson

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith