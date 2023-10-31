In Gaza.
Bharati Mahajan
Bharati Mahajan is a born and raised Indian illustrator and visual artist, currently residing in Syracuse, N.Y. She is deeply influenced by observations of daily life, finding elements of interest in the ordinary and translating them into her work.
For the People in the Back: Anti-Zionism Is Not Anti-Semitism For the People in the Back: Anti-Zionism Is Not Anti-Semitism
Nikki Haley, as usual, is wrong.
Jake Sullivan’s Rewrite Can’t Paper Over an Impoverished Foreign Policy Jake Sullivan’s Rewrite Can’t Paper Over an Impoverished Foreign Policy
The national security adviser’s hasty edits make clear the incoherence of Biden’s diplomacy.
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is causing a severe humanitarian crisis that is rapidly escalating.
The World Has Never Cared About Gaza’s Suffering The World Has Never Cared About Gaza’s Suffering
Gaza is being obliterated, and no global power is doing anything to stop it.
All We Want in Gaza Is to Live All We Want in Gaza Is to Live
We don’t want condolences or speeches. We want to be treated like human beings, and we want less trauma in our lives.
Congressional Support for a Cease-Fire Isn’t Too Much to Ask Congressional Support for a Cease-Fire Isn’t Too Much to Ask
Demanding that all 200 hostages be released as a condition for signing the cease-fire resolution is only an excuse to not sign it at all.