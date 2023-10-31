OppArt Cover Image
OppArt / October 31, 2023


 In Gaza.

Bharati Mahajan
Bharati Mahajan

Bharati Mahajan is a born and raised Indian illustrator and visual artist, currently residing in Syracuse, N.Y. She is deeply influenced by observations of daily life, finding elements of interest in the ordinary and translating them into her work.

More from The Nation

Nikki Haley, who has announced her candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaking a CPAC on March 3, 2023, in National Harbor, Md.

For the People in the Back: Anti-Zionism Is Not Anti-Semitism For the People in the Back: Anti-Zionism Is Not Anti-Semitism

Nikki Haley, as usual, is wrong.

Dave Zirin

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a White House press briefing after President Joe Biden gave remarks on the terrorist attacks in Israel, on October 10, 2023.

Jake Sullivan’s Rewrite Can’t Paper Over an Impoverished Foreign Policy Jake Sullivan’s Rewrite Can’t Paper Over an Impoverished Foreign Policy

The national security adviser’s hasty edits make clear the incoherence of Biden’s diplomacy.

Jeet Heer

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is causing a severe humanitarian crisis that is rapidly escalating.

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo

A woman walks amid the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the al-Zahra neighborhood of the Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023.

The World Has Never Cared About Gaza’s Suffering The World Has Never Cared About Gaza’s Suffering

Gaza is being obliterated, and no global power is doing anything to stop it.

Ahmed Nehad

A woman is consoled as people search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on October 26, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

All We Want in Gaza Is to Live All We Want in Gaza Is to Live

We don’t want condolences or speeches. We want to be treated like human beings, and we want less trauma in our lives.

Mohammed R. Mhawish

Police officers take a protester into custody as Jewish activists stage pro-Palestinian demonstration at United States Capitol building in Washington D.C., on October 18, 2023.

Congressional Support for a Cease-Fire Isn’t Too Much to Ask Congressional Support for a Cease-Fire Isn’t Too Much to Ask

Demanding that all 200 hostages be released as a condition for signing the cease-fire resolution is only an excuse to not sign it at all.

Dave Zirin