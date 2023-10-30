OppArt Cover Image
OppArt / October 30, 2023


The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is causing a severe humanitarian crisis that is rapidly escalating.

Andrea Arroyo

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Andrea Arroyo

Andrea Arroyo is co–art director of Opp-Art. She is an award-winning artist working in fine art, site-specific installation, public art and illustration. Her work is published widely (including in The New Yorker and The New York Times) and is exhibited internationally. She is the creator of “Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the US Election.” Her 3-venue exhibition “Art as Solidarity” presented by The Hispanic Society Museum, The Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum and The United Palace in Manhattan is on view through July 31, 2022. Her new book: “ImagiNATIONS: Art As Solidarity” was published by NowWhat Media.

More from The Nation

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a White House press briefing after President Joe Biden gave remarks on the terrorist attacks in Israel, on October 10, 2023.

Jake Sullivan’s Rewrite Can’t Paper Over an Impoverished Foreign Policy Jake Sullivan’s Rewrite Can’t Paper Over an Impoverished Foreign Policy

The national security adviser’s hasty edits make clear the incoherence of Biden’s diplomacy.

Jeet Heer

A woman walks amid the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the al-Zahra neighborhood of the Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023.

The World Has Never Cared About Gaza’s Suffering The World Has Never Cared About Gaza’s Suffering

Gaza is being obliterated, and no global power is doing anything to stop it.

Ahmed Nehad

A woman is consoled as people search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on October 26, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

All We Want in Gaza Is to Live All We Want in Gaza Is to Live

We don’t want condolences or speeches. We want to be treated like human beings, and we want less trauma in our lives.

Mohammed R. Mhawish

Police officers take a protester into custody as Jewish activists stage pro-Palestinian demonstration at United States Capitol building in Washington D.C., on October 18, 2023.

Congressional Support for a Cease-Fire Isn’t Too Much to Ask Congressional Support for a Cease-Fire Isn’t Too Much to Ask

Demanding that all 200 hostages be released as a condition for signing the cease-fire resolution is only an excuse to not sign it at all.

Dave Zirin

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on stage during the final day of the Labour Party conference on October 11, 2023, in Liverpool, England.

I Dedicated My Life to the Labour Party. Keir Starmer’s Stance on Gaza Made Me Leave. I Dedicated My Life to the Labour Party. Keir Starmer’s Stance on Gaza Made Me Leave.

The first Arab Muslim woman on Manchester’s city council writes about why she resigned over the party leader’s endorsement of Israel’s humanitarian blockade.

Amna Abdullatif

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) greets US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on October 18, 2023

The Lesson of 9/11 Is That Israel Cannot Win Its Gaza War The Lesson of 9/11 Is That Israel Cannot Win Its Gaza War

Biden says he doesn’t want Israel to repeat America’s mistakes, so why is he supporting Israel as it does exactly that?

Spencer Ackerman