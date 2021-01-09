Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Better to Tax

The problem outlined by Tim Schwab in “Playing Games With Public Health Data” [Dec. 14/21, 2020] is aggravated by the heavy reliance of research in general, and global health in particular, on private philanthropists like Bill Gates. No matter his motivations and sincerity, it would be better if Gates’s $40 billion spent on health care were taken from him as income tax and via a wealth tax. It could then be channeled through the proper government and international agencies with the same or better efficiency.

D avid G urarie

Nuclear Options

In regard to Maria Margaronis’s article on the jail sentence given to Martha Hennessy for participating in a disarmament action at a nuclear facility [“Free the Plowshares 7!,” Dec. 14/21, 2020], sending this woman to jail isn’t the right move. As someone who spent 20 of 30 years in the electric utility business in nuclear generation, I disagree with her group’s stand on nuclear power (it can be an important alternative to fossil fuels if done right), but I think trying to rid the world of nuclear weapons is an important goal.

W illiam F lynn

Power Gridlock

Ed Morales’s article, “Privatizing Puerto Rico,” in the December 14/21 issue included many of the talking points of the island’s Popular Democratic Party. This is the party that supports keeping more than 3 million US citizens living under discriminatory treatment by the federal government. Also, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority operates as a public monopoly burdened by political patronage, lax financial accounting, unresponsive customer service, and antiquated management.

G ene R oman

An Ailing System

An Ailing System7

In “Too Big to Heal,” Susie Cagle spotlights the issue of consolidation in the US health care system [Dec. 14/21, 2020]. This consolidation began under Ronald Reagan, whose administration ignored antitrust laws and appointed judges who favored corporate interests. The result has been a consolidation in every industry, and this has increased costs for consumers and reduced wages for workers.

B ruce S tenman

The Progressive Future9