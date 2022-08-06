Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Get The Nation’s Weekly Newsletter Fridays. The best of the week. By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Fridays. The best of the week.

Thank you for signing up for The Nation’s weekly newsletter.

Repro Nation A monthly newsletter on the global fight for reproductive freedom. By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Gay Liberation

I’m a little older than Benjamin Moser, but my experience was not all that different from his in “How I Stopped Being Gay” [July 11/18]. I agree that it’s wonderful to have acceptance, but we, indeed, paid a price for it. In spite of our oppression, we had the freedom to create ourselves—and we had to create ourselves because there was no preordained, respectable way to be a gay man. I don’t wish for young LGBT people to experience the fear, loneliness, and danger that we did, but it makes me sad that they, much like straight people, will go from their high school Gay/Straight Alliance, to dating nice young men in college, to finding the “right guy” to legally marry and adopt children with, and never have any reason to be wild, to feel that power of being on the outside of the city walls, free to roam the countryside, with no desire to get back in.

B ruce T idwell

While I rather confidently disagree with a few points made in Benjamin Moser’s essay, I can at least hope I am wrong in questioning his assertion that, as a gay man coming of age in the mid- to late ’90s, he is fortunate to be living at the right time and place as to not have to fight for his rights. My view is that this sort of complacency is myopic. A vicious anti-LGBTQ backlash is bubbling and is about to boil over. Again, I hope I am wrong. But I suspect it is too early to stop organizing and marching under the assumption that acceptance in American society is secured.

L awrence J ensen

san jose, cal.

I was delighted to read about my last gay bookstore in Benjamin Moser’s beautiful essay as I start the second half of my ninth decade. I say “last” because at one time or another, my partner, Bill White, and I had six such stores. In the over 30 years of my gay stores there were countless stories like Mr. Moser’s. One small clarification: He noted I had once been married, but I’ve known since I was 5 years old that I was only attracted to males. It was a different time and complicated circumstances.

L arry L ingle

houston

Hooded Justice