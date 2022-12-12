Powered by RedCircle

On this week’s episode of the Edge of Sports podcast, we interview radical educator Jesse Hagopian and how a crew of Seattle activists were able to get Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to wear shoes with a bracing political message.

We also have Choice Words about Brittany Griner’s release and some words about the late sportswriting giant Grant Wahl. We also have a Just Stand Up award for the person who ran on a World Cup field to protest the exploitation going on behind the games. We have a Just Sit Down award for Jerry Jones, not simply due to the leak of a 65-year old photo he’s in depicting classic American racism but also because of his racist track record running “America’s team.”

